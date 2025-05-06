Gunther to pull out his trump card at WWE Backlash to defeat Pat McAfee? Exploring the potential

Gunther is set to face Pat McAfee in a first-time-ever match at Backlash, as this rivalry has reached new heights. Throughout his time in WWE, The Ring General has never backed down from a fight. He decimates his opponent every time and wins matches dominantly. However, Gunther may be forced to use his trump card when it comes to McAfee.
The former World Heavyweight Champion might use Ludwig Kaiser to do the dirty work at Backlash and help him defeat the RAW commentator. This week on RAW, Gunther and Pat McAfee were involved in a heated exchange of words. The Ring General got a very good idea that McAfee was not someone to be taken lightly, as the latter had been an active in-ring competitor in the past.
While he did not show it on his face, the Austrian powerhouse seemingly had a sense of foreboding that anything could happen at Backlash. Losing against a WWE commentator will deal a crushing blow to his pride. Therefore, Gunther could use his right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, as a trump card at the upcoming spectacle to ensure his victory.
Just when the former NFL punter would have the upper hand during their match, Kaiser could emerge from the shadows and divert his attention. He could even attack McAfee with a huge blow just when the referee would be distracted. This would allow The Ring General to take advantage and finish off the 38-year-old to win the match at Backlash.
Well, this is nothing but speculation as of now. It remains to be seen how things shape up this weekend in St. Louis.
Gunther to put Pat McAfee on the shelf at Backlash?
This week on RAW, Gunther sent a spine-chilling warning to Pat McAfee, asking him to prepare himself for what's coming his way this Saturday. The Imperium leader vowed to annihilate the RAW commentator at Backlash and inflict the worst beating of his life until the latter passed out.
There is no doubt that The Ring General will do what he said. However, things might go far beyond that, as he might put McAfee on the shelf. Winning the match may not satiate Gunther's hunger, and as a result, he may unleash a merciless beatdown on the former NFL punter after the bout.
The nature of the post-match assault could be so severe that Pat McAfee might have to be stretchered away backstage. The 38-year-old might suffer an injury (in kayfabe), following which he might be taken off WWE television.
Such a dominant victory would help Gunther regain his momentum and would once again put him in the spotlight. It could lead to several interesting storylines on Monday Night RAW.