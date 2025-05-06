Gunther gets humiliated on RAW; WWE veteran claims Vince McMahon would have never allowed it (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Gunther's confrontation with Pat McAfee. The two men were face-to-face on RAW this week.

McAfee looked Gunther in the eye and told the former champ that he had gone soft. The announcer spoke about his failures against Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Pat vowed to defeat the Ring General at Backlash and expose him once and for all.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned WWE's strategy with McAfee. He explained that Vince McMahon would have never let the announcer insult a talent like Gunther on live TV. He felt McAfee had an athletic background but was still an outsider in the wrestling business. The veteran writer claimed Pat would not have the upper hand in these promos if McMahon were still in charge.

"Then you got a punter literally dressing down your former champion. Let me tell you something, man. With Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee is an outsider. Pat McAfee is not one of the boys, he'll never be one of the boys. He was a punter in football. You think in a million years Vince McMahon would have had an outsider dress down talent the way he did?" [From 5:45 onwards]

The Ring General also fired back at McAfee during the promo, claiming that he would show up prepared and laser-focused. He vowed to destroy the part-time wrestler in their matchup at Backlash.

