Gunther to punish WWE Superstar after the Royal Rumble on RAW? Looking at the chances

Gunther is set for a huge night of action on RAW after the Royal Rumble. The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston. Both men were in the rumble last night, but neither survived elimination.

Speaking of elimination, Ludwig Kaiser was the victim of the same fate in the Men’s Royal Rumble. The former Marcel Barthel was eliminated by Kofi Kingston after wrestling in the high-stakes match-up for nearly 10 minutes.

Kaiser was confronted by Imperium’s leader himself while he was making his way to the ring. It is possible Gunther could take Kaiser to task for failing to last long enough in the rumble to join the Intercontinental Champion.

Who knows, The Ring General may kick out his real-life best friend from the group as some sort of punishment. It remains to be seen if we will see a confrontation between the two superstars tomorrow night on the red brand.

What’s the match card for RAW after the Royal Rumble?

The January 29, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. WWE has announced a couple of matches for the show.

Check out the line-up below:

The Judgment Day vs. DIY – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston – Intercontinental Championship Match

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed – Singles match

WWE Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will also probably make an appearance at the show and talk about his path towards WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, runner-up CM Punk may show up as well to cut a promo. It remains to be seen what else unfolds on the first RAW after Royal Rumble as WWE officially sets off on the Road to WrestleMania.

