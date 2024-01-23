3 Reasons why Kofi Kingston is challenging Gunther on the RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston and Gunther are set for a blockbuster match on the RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble. The New Day member said tonight he’d face The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship next week on the red brand.

This will be the second singles meeting between the two superstars inside the squared circle. Both men had previously met in a non-title match on the December 12, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Austrian brute defeated the former WWE Champion after 11 minutes of hard-hitting action.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why the match is taking place on the RAW after Royal Rumble

#3. To compensate for no Intercontinental Title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The RAW after Royal Rumble has always been a big deal. The fallout edition of the red brand after the 2024 Royal Rumble goes down at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. WWE has thus far confirmed two title matches for the show next week.

Since the Intercontinental Championship isn’t being defended at the Rumble this Saturday, Triple H may be looking to compensate for the lack by booking the defense for RAW next week.

It is worth mentioning that the tag team title match is one of the two title matches announced for the show.

#2. Kofi Kingston is a filler feud for Gunther

Kofi Kingston hasn’t been involved in a singles title program in years. His last major program also involved Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) for the WWE Championship. Kingston would beat Bryan for the title at WrestleMania 35.

Kingston versus Gunther seems to be a filler feud. The Ring General could come across the next challenger to his Intercontinental Championship following his match against The New Day member on the RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#1. Planting seeds for Jey Uso’s next title defense

Jey Uso’s last singles title program was with Roman Reigns. The Yeet Master failed to beat the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Jey quit SmackDown after the match and joined Monday Night RAW following a backstage pull from Cody Rhodes.

Jey has allied with sorts with The New Day for the past few weeks. It was reported that Jey versus Gunther was discussed as a possible match-up. We may see Main Event Jey step up to the Ring General at Elimination Chamber 2024.

