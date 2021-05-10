4 Must-Read Statements that prove Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston is the greatest story Vince McMahon has ever told

At a time when the power of storytelling in WWE has become so rare, there are instances when the company goes with the flow of the narrative and gives the audience something they never imagined in their dreams.

There is something special about seeing underdogs make it to the top. Rey Mysterio winning the World Heavyweight title, Chris Benoit beating Triple H and HBK for the World title and even most recently, Zack Ryder winning the Intercontinental title are all classic examples of the same. The crowd has always rallied behind the underdog and WWE has often captured this sentiment and given us some memorable moments.

With Becky Lynch grabbing the brass ring in such splendid fashion, we were all sure that her journey to the main event of WrestleMania 35 would end up being the most special story in recent memory.

Amidst all the alterations that Vince McMahon and his creative team made to exaggerate the Raw Women's Championship feud, one last-minute B+ replacement was defying all odds on SmackDown Live.

That man was Kofi Kingston. While Mustafa Ali was scheduled to tussle with five other competitors inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber, an unfortunate injury sidelined him and paved the way for a man who has never had a singles match for the WWE Championship in his illustrious 11-year run in the WWE.

Let's give credit where the credit is due. As much as I love The New Day's willingness to reach the pinnacle of success under Vince McMahon's supervision, I also have to admit that it is Daniel Bryan and his unparalleled enactment as the antagonist that makes this Championship so special.

It is hard to put into words how much respect Bryan brings to the squared circle with his creativity and technicality as a professional wrestler.

Whilst we all thought that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's journey to the very top of the industry would have taken center-stage at the visual extravaganza, it is the emotionally riveting tale of The New Day that has gravitated the most attention.

The question that arises here is - Why do we want Kofi Kingston to be WWE Champion? Is he the right guy to carry the blue brand from the front in 2019? Why is Vince McMahon making regular appearances for this feud?

Here are some honest reasons.

#1. "People like us can only get so far"

The feud is very grounded

Let me be very honest with you all. The element of realism in a storyline impels the anticipation among the audience that watches the product.

While Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock took the world by storm in the Attitude Era, one has to admit that WWE today is a more affable presentation of professional wrestling.

The rise of social media in this age of information has been used to perfection by Vince's billion dollar company in this feud.

Despite Kofi's numerous attempts to prove the management wrong, Vince kept derailing the former Intercontinental Champion's momentum and always addressed him as he was nothing more than a B+ player.

In a very realistic post-match interview last week after Kingston's gauntlet encounter, Xavier Woods and Big E consoled the 33-year old veteran and openly stated the sacrifices they made to reach here.

It's understandable that an element of realism was necessary here to keep this underdog tale alive, but Big E's alarming video on twitter added a different dynamic to the entire angle.

The New Day member expressed his gratitude for WWE, but left no stone unturned in admitting that 'people like us can only get so far' in this business.

Whilst many felt that the company could be willing to plan a story where Kofi would be held back for being a black superstar, there's no denying that Big E's admission felt real and genuine in today's world.

This statement made us all emotional and gave us time to introspect what was really transpiring in front of our very eyes. A man giving all his blood, sweat, and tears for this business only to reach so far.

The words by Big E felt real and only expressed his intention of helping his brother Kofi Kingston defy the odds and realize his dream in front of a deafening audience at 'Mania.

This heartfelt video on Twitter felt like Big E did his job in establishing the real reason why we should all get on this bandwagon and support Kofi Kingston in winning the most coveted prize this industry will ever see.

