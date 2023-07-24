Gunther reveals which two female WWE stars would join Imperium if he had to choose (Exclusive)

Gunther often appears on WWE programming alongside Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. In an exclusive interview, the Intercontinental Champion named Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY as possible female additions to Imperium if the group ever expands.

On April 28, Gunther's faction moved to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft after spending the previous year on SmackDown. The European trio have feuded with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in recent weeks on Monday nights.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther revealed which women would fit in as part of his villainous stable:

"We get asked often if we want additional members or something. I think no, we're good how we are. I think if we have to choose someone I think it would either be IYO or Charlotte, I would think." [2:51 – 3:10]

IYO SKY recently captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract, meaning she can challenge for a world title whenever she likes. As a 14-time Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair is already one of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE history.

Watch the video above to find out the RAW star's thoughts on Imperium's future, a possible match against Brock Lesnar, and much more. He also revealed why he dislikes the Money in the Bank concept.

Gunther recruited another Imperium member in NXT UK

Imperium became a faction on WWE television on the May 22, 2019, episode of NXT UK. The group initially consisted of Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner (aka Giovanni Vinci), Marcel Barthel (aka Ludwig Kaiser), and WALTER (aka Gunther).

Wolfe's tenure with Imperium ended on the May 18, 2021, episode of NXT after he lost to former SAnitY stablemate Killian Dain.

Gunther has never been afraid to let his fellow Imperium members know when they are not at the top of their game. The Austrian has been known to chop Kaiser after matches. He also yelled at Vinci after the Italian suffered a pinfall loss to Drew McIntyre on the July 10 episode of RAW.

Would you rather see Charlotte Flair or IYO SKY in Imperium? Let us know in the comments section below.

