Gunther's best friend to be destroyed as a warning to him on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso has kicked off the year with a bang. Main Event Uso shocked the world when he overpowered 29 top contenders at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. He won the historic contest, punching a ticket to The Show of Shows by winning the traditional Rumble match.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso made his first appearance as a Rumble winner. In a heartfelt promo, The Yeet Master thanked his fans and expressed that he never envisioned a singles run like this, but now that it's a reality, he is fully prepared. He also appreciated his family and acknowledged their impact on his journey to the top.

However, before Jey Uso could say more, Gunther interrupted him. The Ring General rejected the idea of facing The Yeet Master at WWE WrestleMania 41 as he felt it wouldn't add anything to his legacy. The Ring General also warned the former IC Champion that if he chooses him as his 'Mania opponent, he will make his life a living hell every week until the Show of Shows.

In a shocking twist, next week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso could destroy Gunther’s best friend, Ludwig Kaiser, as a warning to the Ring General that he would face a similar fate if he chooses him as his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The Yeet Master will likely pick World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent at Showcase of Immortals. Jey Uso's targeting The Ring General’s best friend would make this rivalry personal. Additionally, Kaiser has been on a losing streak for a while, as he was the fastest to get eliminated at Rumble, and on this week’s RAW, he lost a singles match against Penta.

These consecutive setbacks by Ludwig would piss Gunther off, and he could punish his best friend for pouring dirt on the legacy they built together as stablemates. This would eventually plant seeds for a rivalry between The Ring General and Kaiser.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative at this point.

Gunther warns to punish WWE legend

In November 2024, Gunther had an interesting interview with La Previa. During the conversation, the host asked The Ring General about his heated confrontation with Goldberg at WWE Bad Blood 2024. The Austrian Superstar said he was out at management's request as they unveiled the new Crown Jewel title.

Gunther further revealed that he was unaware of Goldberg’s presence in the audience. He thought of having some fun which eventually pissed WCW Legend. The Ring General expressed that he could teach him a lesson if the former Universal Champion decided to step inside the ring again.

It will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso picks Gunther as his 'Mania opponent or if he chooses Cody Rhodes and shocks the world.

