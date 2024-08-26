Gunther's biggest rival to return and confront him after his match at WWE Bash in Berlin? Exploring shocking twist

Gunther is set to compete in a blockbuster match against Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. Even though it would be a tough contest, The Ring General is likely to emerge victorious in the match and retain his title. However, his celebrations could be short-lived, as his biggest nightmare could return in Berlin and confront him after his match.

The name in question is Ilja Dragunov. Rumors and speculations arose after both superstars came face-to-face in a match at WWE's recent live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands. With the company pitting the two former nemeses against each other in a house show, this seems to be a major indication that a feud between them on the main roster could be on the horizon.

Just as Gunther stands tall in the ring with his hands raised in victory after potentially defeating Orton at Bash in Berlin, the haunting melody of Dragunov's theme song could echo in the Uber Arena. The Unbesiegbar could emerge from the shadows and march towards the ring with his eyes set on the champion. He could stand toe-to-toe with The Ring General in the middle of the ring.

While the crowd would be electrified to see both former rivals in the same ring again, Gunther could be left aghast and bewildered by Ilja Dragunov's ominous presence. He could realize the looming threat that stands before him, as Dragunov was the very man who ended his historic NXT UK Championship reign of 870 days back in the day.

However, the abovementioned scenario is entirely speculation at this point. Regardless, the chances of it happening are plausible, as Ilja Dragunov confronting The Ring General could pave the way for the highly anticipated feud between the two on the main roster.

WWE could be cooking Gunther vs. Ilja Dragunov for Bad Blood PLE

WWE often hosts live events in different cities to give fans moments to cherish and for the sake of entertainment. However, house shows also give a glimpse of the feuds and rivalries that are seemingly on the horizon, as the Stamford-based promotion often sets the stage there.

Gunther and Ilja Dragunov, competing against each other at the most recent live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands, gave a subtle clue about the company's impending plans. WWE could be furtively cooking up a blockbuster feud between the two former rivals on the main roster.

The storyline between The Mad Dragon and The Ring General could see its inception on RAW after Bash in Berlin, with the former setting his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship. This could eventually lead to a highly anticipated match between the two superstars at Bad Blood.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for this showdown for quite some time. It will be interesting to see whether the company pulls the trigger on the dream match between Gunther and Dragunov on RAW.

