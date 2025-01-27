Gunther's worst nightmare to make a shock return after 127 days & win the Royal Rumble? Exploring the chances

Gunther is the current World Heavyweight Champion and recently defeated Jey Uso in a title bout at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. The next challenger for the Imperium Leader has not yet been disclosed. However, as we approach Royal Rumble 2025, numerous speculations are arising.

One of the speculation is that Gunther's worst nightmare, Ilja Dragunov, could make his comeback at the event and win the traditional Royal Rumble match. The last time Mad Dragon was seen in the squared circle was during a live event on September 28, 2024, where he locked horns with Ring General in a world title match.

The bout ended with the Imperium Leader emerging victorious, but shortly after, WWE announced that Ilja had suffered an injury. Given that the Royal Rumble is synonymous with surprises, the possibility of Dragunov returning to action is fueling excitement. Additionally, recent reports have revealed that the former NXT Champion was spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. However, it remains unclear whether he was training or undergoing evaluation.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

A match between Gunther and Ilja Dragunov is undoubtedly WrestleMania-worthy. However, it's highly unlikely that WWE would set this up by having Dragunov win the Rumble match. Considering the severity of his injury, a torn ACL, it seems improbable that he would return to participate in the over-the-top-rope battle.

Even if WWE plans to stage a WrestleMania clash between these two iconic rivals, they still have ample time to build the story after the Royal Rumble. Thus, while it's doubtful that Royal Rumble 2025 will end with Ilja as the winner, the possibility of a match between him and the Imperium Leader at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals remains realistic.

For now, we’ll have to wait just a few more days to witness the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match and see how many surprise returns unfold during the event.

Fan favorite star could win the Rumble match to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Recently, wrestling journalism legend Bill Apter shared his prediction about Gunther's title reign and revealed a major name he believes will dethrone the Ring General. According to the veteran, John Cena will be the one to win the traditional Men's Royal Rumble match and eventually dethrone Gunther at the Show of Shows.

The Cenation Leader is currently on his retirement tour with the Stamford-based promotion. During his appearance on the RAW Netflix Premiere, the 16-time World Champion declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match, stating his goal to win it.

Expand Tweet

Cena also emphasized his desire to become a 17-time World Champion before retiring. Booking John Cena against the World Champion at WrestleMania 41 could be one of the best ways to utilize both stars at this year's Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback