25-Time WWE champion to win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41, says legend Bill Apter

Gunther is expected to walk into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as the World Heavyweight Champion following his latest title defense against Jey Uso. Wrestling legend Bill Apter thinks a 25-time champion will win the Men's Royal Rumble match and dethrone The Ring General at 'Mania.

There's a lot of speculation over who the World Heavyweight Champion will face at WrestleMania 41. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out because many are hoping to see 25-time champion John Cena challenge The Austrian Anomaly and win his 17th world title at WrestleMania.

Even Cena's father said he would rather see his son face Gunther than Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. When talking to Sportskeeda about Saturday Night's Main Event, a legend of wrestling journalism, Bill Apter, gave his thoughts on the headliner for this year's 'Mania. Apter expects John Cena to win the Royal Rumble for a record-tying third time and go on to dethrone The Ring General.

"No surprise here. I predicted that it would be a hard-fought battle, but Jey [Uso] just didn't have enough to put him away. In the beginning, they [WWE] mentioned Gunther being the classic, professional wrestler while Jey is the sports entertainer. And although Jey was serious during the whole match, Gunther just outsmarted him and was able to beat him. But no matter what, Jey Uso was just not destined to beat him whatsoever. Gunther, in my opinion, will be beaten by whoever wins the Royal Rumble and I think that is going to be John Cena."

Many WWE fans will be hoping that Bill Apter's prediction is right, as it will make for a very interesting dynamic. The Ring General being an old-school villain against Cena's old-school superhero will likely be a great match and a perfect final showdown for The GOAT at WrestleMania.

In a week, fans might get an idea of The Ring General's potential opponent for The Show of Shows. Cena has held the WWE, World Heavyweight, Tag Team, and United States titles in his career. Will he add another championship to his illustrious resume before retirement? Only time will tell.

