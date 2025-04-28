Gunther set to be fired; Paul Heyman recruiting? - 5 Things Nick Aldis could do on WWE RAW

Nick Aldis is set to fill in for RAW General Manager Adam Pearce on tonight's episode of the red brand's show. After a chaotic episode of RAW after WrestleMania, fans are excited to see how things progress tonight.

Ad

Let's take a look at five things that the SmackDown General Manager could do on tonight's episode of RAW:

#5. Get RKO'd by Randy Orton

Ad

Trending

Nick Aldis has a history of getting RKO'd by Randy Orton. Aldis first got planted by The Viper back in late 2023 on SmackDown. The same thing happened a few weeks ago when the SmackDown GM told Orton that he didn't have a WrestleMania opponent after Kevin Owens pulled out of The Show of Shows due to injury-related issues.

Randy Orton could do the same thing to Nick Aldis on this week's RAW. The 14-time World Champion could appear on the flagship show looking for John Cena before getting interrupted by Aldis, who could inform him that The Last Real Champion was not here. Orton might RKO Aldis out of frustration after hearing the news.

Ad

#4. He could fine Rhea Ripley after potentially getting attacked by her

Rhea Ripley is set to face Roxanne Perez on this week's RAW, as announced by Adam Pearce. The Prodigy could pull an upset and defeat Mami tonight.

Out of frustration, Rhea Ripley could attack the SmackDown GM, leading to the latter imposing a fine on The Eradicator. He may also suspend Rhea if the Australian doesn't apologize for her actions.

Ad

#3. Nick Aldis could bring back Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen ever since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Aldis could bring back his good friend to WWE TV on tonight's RAW.

Aldis could call The American Nightmare backstage and have a conversation with him.

#2. He may ask Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' faction to join SmackDown

Ad

Bron Breakker shocked the world by joining the team of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman last week on RAW. The Wiseman may add Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, to the faction after her heel turn last week.

Nick Aldis could then confront this new group and ask it to join Friday Night SmackDown. Since Roman Reigns is also on SmackDown, it will make a lot of sense if Rollins and Co. also moved there.

Ad

#1. The SmackDown GM may fire Gunther

Gunther was frustrated after losing his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General took out his frustration by attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on last week's RAW.

Gunther might show up on tonight's RAW even though he got suspended by Adam Pearce. The Ring General might confront Nick Aldis and even attack him out of frustration. The SmackDown General Manager could later fire him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More