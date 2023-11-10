Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose reacts to being compared with 24-year-old popular star

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently opened up about her comparison with the current superstar, Tiffany Stratton.

Mandy Rose was regarded as one of the top women athletes before she was released by the Stamford-based company in December 2022. Due to Rose's involvement in her premium fan subscription site at that time, the company had to make a strong decision against her.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Mandy Rose opened up about her interest in the WWE NXT programming. Mandy asserted that she does not watch the program on a weekly basis but remains in touch with her former colleagues. She added her words of appreciation for Tiffany Stratton and how she does not agree with people drawing a comparison with her. God’s Greatest Creation also spoke on women wrestlers who all have been thriving in the company in recent times.

Mandy Rose said:

“Obviously I love what Tiffany Stratton has done since I’ve been away from there. I think there were some comparisons with them trying to make her like me, which I don’t agree with. I think she’s her own person. We all can be compared to people, like I love being compared to Trish Stratus, but I am my own person as well. So, I think she’s an incredible athlete. Even when I was training over there, the way she was progressively getting better so fast, it was wild. So, I definitely see that. I just think there’s so many women right now that are arriving. Some of these girls, I remember training, they just got there, and now they’re having these amazing matches. It’s crazy to see, which is awesome.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Mandy Rose's fiancé criticized WWE for firing her

Mandy Rose's fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, recently criticized WWE's decision to fire her from the Stamford-based promotion.

Opening up in the Power Alphas podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion's fiancé, Sabbatelli, asserted that the company was extremely ungrateful in firing Mandy. He expressed how difficult the time was after her older brother's tragic passing.

He further justified his statement by mentioning that the company should have considered Rose's mental condition.

"So in my eyes, WWE was very ungrateful and they tried to do a ruthless act, in my opinion, to you by all of a sudden releasing you, which is crazy because six weeks earlier your brother passed away and you went to perform for them on the biggest pay-per-view. You were the main event and you didn't ruin their card. But then, six weeks later they kinda forget about that and they release you because you did something that supposedly they didn't approve of or like," Sabbatelli said.

It would be interesting to see if Mandy Rose will ever set foot in the wrestling business in the near future or not.

