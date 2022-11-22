Brock Lesnar once made current AEW star Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) sh*t himself during a WWE live event match.

At Survivor Series 2002, The Beast Incarnate suffered his first pinfall loss when Big Show pinned him to win the WWE Championship. What followed was a series of contests between the two superstars at WWE live events over the next few months.

During one of these matches, an F5 by Lesnar led to The Big Show soiling his leather pants right in the middle of the ring. Here's what he had to say about the incident:

“I hit that mat, [Brock] goes 'Did you s**t?' I said, 'Yeah,' he goes, 'Hahaha, you s**t.' Then while I’m laying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to get more to come out. He had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too. That was the finish and then I would usually get up, pull Paul up, throw Paul over my shoulder, and carry Paul out," the veteran recalled.

Show also shared a conversation that he had with Paul Heyman following the contest:

"‘What do you mean, you’re not gonna carry me to the back?' I s**t myself.’ ‘What?’ ‘I s**t my pants.’ ‘I can’t hear you. What?’ ‘I s**t myself!’ ‘Oh, OK. Are you alright?’” [H/T talkSPORT]

The veteran later attributed the incident to "a combination of bad food and Lesnar’s F5 finisher."

Brock Lesnar and Big Show are good friends in real life

In 2011, Brock Lesnar's book Death Clutch hit the shelves. It featured a bunch of interesting stories from his first stint with WWE. Lesnar had major praise for Big Show in the book and revealed that the duo got along great most of the time.

Big Show wrestled his last WWE match against Randy Orton on the July 20, 2020, episode of WWE RAW. He later signed a contract with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling and occasionally wrestles for the promotion on AEW Dark.

As for Lesnar, he returned to WWE in 2012 and is still one of the biggest stars in the company. He recently scored a massive win over Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

