Why WWE Hall of Famer compares The Miz's association with a Superstar as a 'deal with the devil'?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently cited Ciampa's association with The Miz as 'a deal with the devil.'

The A-Lister has seemingly taken Ciampa under his wing and as his tag team partner. In the latest edition of Miz TV on RAW, the host of the show responded to Logan Paul's quest to target him at SummerSlam. Both men have been in an exchange of words on social media following the A-Lister's betrayal at WrestleMania 38 where he turned on Paul following their match against The Mysterios.

On the latest edition of RAW Talk, Booker T spoke about the A-lister's association with Ciampa, quoting the former WWE Champion as a 'master manipulator' who is using Ciampa to his advantage and teaming with him was like 'making a deal with the devil.'

"The Miz is a master manipulator. Ciampa from what I remember, this guy has always been a leader and now he's hitched his wagon to him. He wants The Miz to do for him that he's done for others. Think about the Rileys, the Morrisons, so many guys that The Miz has left by the side of the road, The Miz is a guy that don't mind using you. You making a deal with the devil." (9:25 - 9:55)

The Miz looks forward to facing Logan Paul

Logan Paul recently signed a multi-year contract with WWE and is set to address the WWE Universe on the July 18th edition of RAW.

On the same edition of RAW Talk, he also declared that he was looking forward to meeting Logal Paul in a WWE ring as it was unknown territory to him, also adding that he trained him for his match at The Show of Shows.

"I can't wait to see Logan Paul because you can talk all you want on social media away from people. But once you step into our territory, into a WWE ring, and become face to face with The Miz, I don't think he's gonna want to have a one on one match anymore. I think he's gonna re-think himself, he's gonna understand where he is and who trained him." (1:02 - 1:27)

Check out the interview below:

The last time Logan Paul appeared on WWE television, he was a heel, but we may get to witness him as a face in his feud with the former WrestleMania main eventer this time. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation of the two men clashing with each other at SummerSlam. It is yet to be seen how far these two will go in their battle against each other.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit RAW Talk.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far