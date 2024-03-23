Hall of Famer with a grudge, forgotten former Champion - 4 Legends who have unfinished business in WWE 

WWE legends are called in to be part of storylines this time of year and many of them are able to hang around throughout WrestleMania season.

At present, The Rock is the legend that the company has brought back ahead of this year's WrestleMania but several others were unable to finish their stories, and some were even forgotten in the middle of a storyline.

The following list looks at just four WWE legends who still have unfinished business in the company, despite them not being seen for several months.

#4. Goldberg has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Goldberg is one of WWE's most recognizable former superstars but after several stints with the company, it was announced last year that his contract had expired. The final match that Goldberg had in WWE was against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia where he came up short, but the former World Champion noted as part of an appearance on The Bump back in 2022 that he still had unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

“Well, I don’t have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia.”

Goldberg is referring to the loss to Reigns in The Middle East in February 2022 which was his final WWE match to date.

#3. Undertaker has unfinished business with AJ Styles

The Undertaker has been retired for almost four years, but it seems that The Deadman walked away from the ring without settling all of his feuds. His final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was a Boneyard Match and Styles has since questioned if he really lost the match on WWE's The Bump.

“Well, I can tell you this there wasn’t a referee, Did I lose? I don’t know. Maybe I got some dirt thrown on me, but that doesn’t mean I lost. Unfinished business? Absolutely. If I ever have the chance to get my hands on the Undertaker, no problem. Well, obviously there’s a problem, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Styles clearly wants a rematch but Undertaker is yet to respond to being called out by the former World Champion. Since Styles is claiming that he didn't actually lose, then it appears that a rematch could be in order.

#2. John Cena has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

John Cena hasn't wrestled since his loss to Solo Sikoa back at Crown Jewel in November. The former World Champion put over the Bloodline member and has since remained away from the ring, even though he is expected to return for WrestleMania.

Following his loss to Roman Reigns back at SummerSlam 2021, Cena claimed on WWE's The Bump that there is still some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.

"The last time I did get a fair fight, I finished second, which isn't too bad," Cena said. "You know, as long as you're in the WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there's another chance, there's, you know, another day. So is unfinished business [a] question mark? Sure, because we're always here."

#1. Lita has unfinished business in WWE with Trish Stratus

Lita hasn't been seen on RAW since April 2023 when she was attacked backstage and then replaced in her Tag Team Championship match by Trish Stratus.

It was Stratus who then cost Becky Lynch the titles before she revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita. Interstingly, the feud moved forward with just Becky Lynch up against Stratus while Lita was completely forgotten and is still yet to comment on the fact that her long-time friend attacked her and then lost her titles without being included in the match.

