Hall of Famer to make surprise return, new stable to officially form? - 4 things Logan Paul can do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air later tonight on the FOX Network. The show will be held at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. According to WrestleTix on X/Twitter, over 10,000 fans will be in attendance.

So far, not a lot has been confirmed for the big show. Fans know Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, two part-time champions, will appear on the program. Additionally, Cody Rhodes will be on the blue brand. Lastly, Bayley will allegedly make her champion selection for a match at WrestleMania 40.

As far as Logan Paul goes, many fans are curious as to what the Maverick will do. He had his first title defense at the 2024 Royal Rumble. This defense came after first winning the United States Championship in November of 2023.

There are certainly several intriguing things Paul could do on the blue brand. This article will look at a handful of options, which include Logan potentially forming a new stable, taunting a former champion, and being confronted by a returning star. What might Paul do on SmackDown?

Below are four things Logan Paul can do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could mock Kevin Owens after the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul's United States Championship defense at the 2024 Royal Rumble was against a multi-time champion in WWE: Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion earned the title shot and fought hard to win the coveted title.

Unfortunately, things did not go as Owens would have hoped. When interference and attempted use of brass knuckles left Kevin furious, he took the knuckles and smashed Logan with them. He then covered the Maverick for a pinfall, but the match referee caught the knuckles on Owens' hand before counting to three. KO was then disqualified.

There is a chance Logan could show up on WWE SmackDown to mock Kevin Owens for his embarrassing loss. The Maverick could taunt Kevin for losing his temper and continue to gloat, which may lead to Owens coming out seeking revenge.

#3. Logan Paul could announce another tournament to crown a new number-one contender for his title

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens was Logan Paul's challenger at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but he had to earn the opportunity to fight the Maverick. Kevin won an eight-man tournament to put himself in a position to challenge for the gold.

The United States Championship Tournament was first announced by Logan Paul on a prior episode of WWE SmackDown. In theory, the tournament was designed to determine the best possible challenger for Paul, but Logan constantly belittled and verbally eviscerated everybody involved.

When Logan appears on Friday Night SmackDown, he may announce another tournament. This time around, the winner could battle the Maverick for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

#2. He could be confronted by a returning Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio (left) and Logan Paul (right)

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Despite his size, Rey has become a multi-time world champion. His unbelievable successes have led him to a Hall of Famer status in the Stamford-based company. Unfortunately, he has been away from television due to an injury.

The WWE Hall of Famer was viciously assaulted by Santos Escobar on an episode of SmackDown. This came as a result of drama based on the results of Rey's fight with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel 2023. While there is little doubt that Mysterio will want revenge on Santos, he may have a different target first.

There is a chance that Rey will return from injury on SmackDown and confront Paul. He could request a rematch against Logan since the Maverick cheated to win the title in the first place. From there, Mysterio could potentially win the United States Championship back.

#1. Logan could officially form a stable with A-Town Down Under

A-Town Down Under

A-Town Down Under is one of WWE's newest tag teams. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make up the duo, and the two are insufferable. They are, without question, the most arrogant team in the Stamford-based promotion. Nobody else can come close to the massive egos Theory and Waller possess.

The only person on their level of arrogance is Logan Paul. As a result, it does not surprise many fans to see the trio hanging out together often. While they are not officially a faction, Austin, Grayson, and Logan are clearly friends.

When Logan appears on Friday Night SmackDown, things may take a more official approach. The Maverick could reveal that he will be joined by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a new group attempting to take over WWE. A-Town Down Under could then pursue tag team gold, so all three men would possibly be champions.

