Hall of Famer's daughter to follow her father back to WWE after almost four years? Exploring potential return

WWE has welcomed back several well-known stars over the past few months, with The Authors of Pain recently returning on SmackDown.

AOP brought their legendary manager, Paul Ellering, back with them, which could now lead to another major comeback. While in NXT, Ellering worked alongside his daughter, Rachael. However, she was released from the company in May 2020.

Rachael has since performed in both TNA and Ring of Honor, but there is a chance that she might be convinced to make her return to WWE if she could work with her father in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Final Testament currently comprises AOP, Ellering, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross. Since Scarlett hasn't been active in the women's division lately, adding a second female star to the group could allow them to pursue the Women's Tag Team Championship.

WWE lacks women's tag teams, so this could be a good way for them to create a new tandem and push them towards the title.

Will The Authors of Pain be pushed on WWE SmackDown following their return?

AOP was a dominant team in NXT throughout their first stint in the company, and it seems they could be pushed on the SmackDown brand following their return.

Karrion Kross has been overlooked since he was re-signed by Triple H. However, this latest move could finally allow him to have some TV time and be pushed toward a championship.

Kross appears to have some creative ideas that are yet to be used with his character, and they could become part of this new stable. Scarlett could work well with Paul Ellering's daughter if the two women were pushed as a duo since many fans have been wondering when the 32-year-old will be given her chance to show her in-ring skills.

Scarlett has only been handed a few matches since debuting in WWE and was recently away from TV with her husband. The two stars were awaiting creative direction, but they could now excel on the blue brand.

Do you think Scarlett deserves her shot on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here