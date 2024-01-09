38-year-old WWE Superstar shares cryptic update following major SmackDown return

A WWE Superstar recently shared a cryptic message on social media following a huge SmackDown return. The name in question is Karrion Kross.

The 38-year-old returned to SmackDown in December 2023 to participate in the United States Championship Tournament. Unfortunately, Kross lost to Bobby Lashley in the first round. Following his loss, a vignette aired to tease his new alliance.

On the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, the two-time NXT Champion interrupted The Almighty and The Street Profits during their in-ring promo. To everyone's surprise, Paul Ellering joined Kross and Scarlett at the entrance while Akam and Rezar attacked the Superstars in the ring. Karrion Kross also made his way to the ring to hit Bobby Lashley with an impressive new finisher.

Kross took to Instagram to share a cryptic update. He shared a still from the latest edition of the Friday Night Show featuring him and the AOP standing tall against Lashley and The Street Profits.

You can check the Instagram post below:

"“And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him.” #WWE ⏳ #SmackDown," wrote Kross.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross opens up about potential match with Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39

Karrion Kross has always been vocal about his admiration for Bray Wyatt. The late WWE Superstar was an inspiration for many, including him. During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross opened up about his conversations with The Eater of the Worlds regarding their potential match at WrestleMania 39.

Expand Tweet

The SmackDown Superstar stated that they were secretly working towards executing creative ideas for the rivalry. He added that not many people knew about plans for the said clash:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Kross said.

Would you have liked to see Karrion Kross take on Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.