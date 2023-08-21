Hall of Famer's latest move may be teasing WWE return to fix current issues in The Bloodline

The Bloodline appears to be broken beyond repair at the moment, with three key members of the group currently absent from WWE TV. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso have been at odds for a while, leading to Jey "quitting" the company over a week ago.

One man that could solve the issues within The Bloodline is WWE Hall of Famer and The Usos' father, Rikishi. He recently stunned the pro wrestling world when his new look was unveiled on social media. The former champion was seen with a bald head for the first time, which could be a tease regarding his potential return.

Rikishi can't make his return as the happy, dancing star that rose to fame in the Stamford-based company. He needs to be serious in order to sort out the issues in his family, and the new bald look could be a major part of this angle.

Will Rikishi return to WWE ahead of Payback 2023?

Rikishi could return to WWE as soon as this week on SmackDown when Jimmy Uso will make his comeback. Jimmy's father could confront him and make it clear that what he did to his brother at SummerSlam was unacceptable and that he needed to fix it.

There are rumors that Rikishi could even be the special guest referee for a match between Jey and Jimmy in the future. If he was to make his return and be a heel in this situation, then the new look makes sense.

The Rock is another Samoan who has rocked the bald look for much of his career, and it appears that Rikishi could do the same moving forward.

Do you think Rikishi will make his return in the coming weeks? Should he portray a heel gimmick upon his comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

