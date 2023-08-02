Hall of Famer skeptical about promising WWE star's future, slams Kurt Angle comparisons

Kurt Angle is known as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots, most notably during his stint with WWE. One such instance was when he stepped up to take over the company from the villain Stone Cold Steve Austin, albeit briefly, in 2001, following the heinous crime that was the September 11 attacks.

Several WWE Superstars have been compared to The Wrestling Machine over the years owing to their in-ring styles, from Chad Gable to Gable Steveson. However, Booker T is not convinced about the latter.

During the most recent edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the Hall of Famer talked extensively about Gable Steveson:

“They booed that boy out of the building. Baron was a big babyface. I’m on the fence with this kid, Gable Steveson. I’m not bought on. If I was jury, the verdict would still be out. The kid, he’s got one foot in, he’s got one foot out. These fans, they are rabid. They want to know if you’re here to stay, man. They ain’t looking for no part-timers. We ain’t looking for guys that just want to hang around and look good. No, you gotta get in there and show me something, son. You know what, you better do it quick," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Gable Steveson made a huge appearance at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 in a segment featuring Alpha Academy. The 23-year-old WWE star was even paired alongside Kurt Angle on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Booker T further brought up Angle into the topic of discussion, considering the legend and Steveson's background in the Olympics and amateur wrestling:

“Well, he ain’t no Kurt Angle [laughs]. Kurt Angle came in, and he was willing to really fall in and dive into learning this business. Not that Gable Steveson isn’t, but I really think Gable Steveson has some unfinished business still left in the amateurs, I think he got unfinished business in the Olympics. That right there, that’s a legacy in itself. For him to be a two-time Olympic gold medalist, come on. That’s the Wheaties box. He’s never got to do nothing ever again in his life. So I understand," Booker T said.

Gabe Steveson finally made his in-ring debut at NXT Great American Bash opposite, ironically, the man that retired Angle at WrestleMania 35 - Baron Corbin.

Kurt Angle discloses what could bring him back to WWE for a last match

While doing an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Kurt Angle revealed late last year that he has no interest in returning to the squared circle thanks to his body taking a toll over the course of his career until 2019.

However, The Olympic Gold Medalist did not rule out a possible WWE tag team contest down the line:

"It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, 'Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore but watch me in my next match!' But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person, and I’m just saying I’m not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match,” Angle noted.

