More new programming is set to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock. In general, the week is a bit slower in terms of new additions to the streaming platforms, and this weekend will be no exception.

Monday saw the addition of the latest episode of RAWTalk, while last week's NXT was added to the archives on Tuesday. RAW and The Bump featuring Charlotte Flair was made available on Wednesday. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to both platforms on Thursday.

Meanwhile, five new shows will be available on both streaming services over the course of the weekend. This includes a new compilation, two shows that recently aired on other platforms, and more.

It should be noted that there is no new independent wrestling content for the second week in a row. The delay could be related to the holidays, but no official reason has been given for the sudden disappearance of non-company programming. Regardless, subscribers still have a lot to look forward to.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be available on Saturday, January 7th, at around 12 PM EST. The show will cover events from Friday Night SmackDown from the previous night.

The series sees two hosts, Matt Camp and Jack Redmond, break down the events of the blue brand with clips from the show integrated throughout, along with three exclusive interviews from the arena. The guests and personalities featured in these interviews haven't been announced yet.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured three interviews conducted by Megan Morant and Kayla Braxton. Drew McIntyre was the first to be interviewed, with Ricochet the last to get the treatment.

Tegan Nox had a segment in the middle of the show, but she was interrupted by Xia Li, signifying some kind of upcoming issue between the two.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added to the archives

Two new shows will be added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend that aired recently on other platforms. These uploads take place each week, with RAW & SmackDown on a thirty-day delay due to television rights. Meanwhile, both NXT Level Up & Main Event featured a delay of their own, albeit a shorter one, due to WWE's deal with Hulu.

WWE main event from December 22nd, 2022, will be added to the archives on Saturday, January 7th. The show continued with the theme of NXT vs. RAW Superstars, with Mustafa Ali and Axiom having an epic opening contest. Cedric Alexander and Andre Chase fought in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from December 9th, 2022, will be available for subscribers on Sunday, January 8th. The special episode featured Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrating his birthday, Tegan Nox's in-ring return, and a big tag team title bout.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller

NXT Level Up is back with a brand new episode and will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock beginning at 10 PM EST on Friday, January 6th. Due to the aforementioned contractual obligations with Hulu, Level Up will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers. It will become available again in around two and a half weeks.

The main event of the upcoming episode of NXT Level Up will be a tag team competition. NXT regulars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe will battle NXT Level Up regulars Myles Borne, plus Tavion Heights. Blade and Enofe were also recently featured on Main Event.

Two other matches were taped for the show. Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller will team up to take on Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca in the opener. Additionally, the powerful Xyon Quinn will take on the inexperienced Tank Ledger in singles competition.

#1. The Best Of WWE returns with another compilation

The Best of WWE graphic

A new episode of The Best Of WWE will stream on both over-the-top platforms beginning on Friday, January 6th. The show is part of a compilation series that typically highlights a specific wrestler, match type, or show.

The newest entry into this collection is titled The Best Of WWE: 30 Years of RAW. As the name implies, the playlist of sorts will highlight Monday Night RAW as the company reaches an unbelievable milestone of 30 years since the red brand first launched.

You can check out the company's synopsis for the compilation below:

"With 30 years and more than a thousand episodes to choose from, this collection of Raw's greatest moments includes WWE’s most iconic Superstars raising hell, making history, taking down WCW and captivating the WWE Universe."

30 Years of RAW will feature the best wrestlers from the Attitude Era, New Generation Era, Ruthless Aggression, and beyond. It has a run time of about 4 hours and 32 minutes. Stars likely to be featured include Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, The Rock, and Triple H, among others.

