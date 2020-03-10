Hall of Famer astonishingly reveals that WWE legend will retire at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania

John Cena is a WWE icon and one of the most important Superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. But the 16-time World Champion is no longer a full-time Superstar as he has shifted his sights towards acting.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc Daily, made a bold prediction about Cena's WWE career. Foley said that Cena's match against The Fiend will be the last match in his WWE career.

"It's gonna be very interesting and I think it adds another huge match as John Cena gave an impassioned promo and it leads me to believe this will be his final match. I would not be surprised to see The Fiend come out of Mania stronger than ever."

Cena returned to WWE television on the February 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown, where he seemed like he was going to announce his retirement from WWE. But The Fiend, the former Universal Champion, quickly made his way and laid out a challenge to Cena for a match at WrestleMania 36.

Cena hasn't wrestled in 2020, and his last match in WWE was over a year ago way back in January 2019.

