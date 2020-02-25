Hall of Famer wants Roman Reigns to face WWE Legend at WrestleMania 36

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is rumored to be facing The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Universal Championship. However, Booker T is not interested in the match.

The Hall of Famer wants to see The Big Dog go one-on-one with John Cena instead. Booker T claims on the Hall of Fame that it would be a better match especially for the latter, who is penciled in to face Elias at WrestleMania as per the latest rumors.

"Roman Reigns being the guy now, John Cena being the guy who has put in so much time, one of the greatest WWE Champions in history. I know John Cena could pull it off, I know Roman Reigns could pull it off. I know that's a match going into it on paper that a lot of people on paper are going to say I don't know if I want to see this." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Elias and Cena were involved in a segment back in WrestleMania 35 as well. The 16-time champion returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics and interrupted Elias' performance.

Cena is also set to return to SmackDown this week and reports suggest that it will be the first step towards his match at WrestleMania 36. He has already made it clear that he wants to work at the pay-per-view as it happens in Tampa. Moreover, he has also stated that he will not be involved in any movie shooting as his schedule for Suicide Squad will be over then.