WWE News: Hardys' most broken version yet unveiled after RAW

Could we see the Broken Hardyz on WWE soon?

by Matthew Thomas News 02 Aug 2017, 22:00 IST

Will things be DELIGHTFUL yet again?

What's the story?

The moment that the audience had been waiting for might just be around the corner and it's all thanks to the Revival like Jeff Hardy says in the Raw Fallout video below. The Hardy Boys might just be on the verge of being 'Broken' and all it took was a post-match brawl with the Revival and the Club. Matt Hardy even took to Twitter to further tease Michael Cole's statement at the end of the aforementioned kerfuffle.

In case you didn't know...

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the Hardyz ended up the victors in their encounter against the Club with a Swanton Bomb, despite being on the back foot for most of the encounter.

After the match, the Revival, who were on commentary, decided to give the Hardyz a taste of what they had, with the help of the Club. However, Gallows was soon whipped into the screens, after which Dawson ate 2 twists of fates and Dash and Anderson were hit a beautiful Poetry in Motion.

The heart of the matter

Following the Raw Fallout video where the familiar characteristics of the 'Broken brothers' crept up, Matt Hardy teased that the much-anticipated gimmick had finally arrived by tweeting that it was "finally happening".

What's next?

The Hardyz will certainly be a team to watch going forward, especially for those who loved this revolutionary gimmick. Furthermore, their rivalry with the Revival promises to give the brothers, who are hopefully 'Broken', a second wind.

Author's take

This is nothing but good news for the Hardyz and although there are fans who may not be too familiar with this delightful gimmick, it's certain to get over with the WWE Universe as soon as it did in TNA.

