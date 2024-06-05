Has another WWE star been swayed by Liv Morgan’s advances towards Dominik Mysterio?

Liv Morgan has created a lot of controversies lately, especially after kissing Dominik Mysterio last week on WWE RAW. The reigning Women's World Champion made Dirty Dom a bit awkward on the latest edition of the red brand as well, which did not go unnoticed by the rest of The Judgment Day.

Morgan is trying to lure Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor away from the fearsome faction, while she shockingly reacted to several posts of Dirty Dom on Instagram. Liv's reactions led to a comment by JD McDonagh, who became the third Judgment Day member to get involved in that storyline.

"It's the da*n mustache dude I'm telling you," JD McDonagh commented on Dominik Mysterio's Instagram post.

Trending

On the other hand, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest appears to be the only one who remains loyal to Rhea Ripley and has had no interaction with the current Women's World Champion so far.

Priest posted a story on his Instagram account, concerning Morgan's reactions to Dominik Mysterio's posts, and his story was full of red flags, as evidence of his disapproval of the current situation in the faction.

Damian Priest reacted to Liv Morgan liking Dominik Mysterio's Instagram posts. [Image credits: Priest's official Instagram]

What the future has in store for The Judgment Day remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh takes a dig at Braun Strowman amid Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio storyline

Liv Morgan is not the only issue The Judgment Day has to deal with right now. Braun Strowman has emerged as a rival for the fearsome faction, especially JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

On Monday, they eventually managed to take down The Monster Among Men, and McDonagh took to X/Twitter to share his praise about that.

"Oh my god, that was better than therapy."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

During the segment, Strowman got a beatdown by The Judgment Day members, but Liv's interference shifted the momentum, as she prevented Braun from attacking Dominik Mysterio.

However, given how things have played out so far, Strowman will be out for revenge next week. So, JD McDonagh and the rest of the faction should be well prepared for that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback