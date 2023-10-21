Has Bad Bunny surpassed celebrity expectations in WWE? Insight into his wrestling contributions

Since first appearing in WWE in 2021, Bad Bunny has come a long way in his career with the Stamford-based promotion. Despite being a world-famous rapper, Bunny has devoted time to wrestling and has been rewarded with success. One of the recent developments that took place suggests that the Puerto Rican has surpassed celebrity expectations.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE revealed a trailer that showed Bad Bunny on the cover of WWE 2K23 Bonus Edition. By doing so, the famous rapper has made history. By appearing on the cover of WWE 2K23, Bunny has become the first non-WWE superstar to feature on the cover of a 2K game. This edition of the game is called the Bad Bunny Edition.

Until now, only WWE Superstars have been featured on the covers of the main games and the bonus ones. This development suggests how valuable Bad Bunny has been to WWE. Since the news of Bunny appearing in the video game became viral, several fans expressed their excitement on social media.

The last appearance Bad Bunny made on WWE programming was at Backlash 2023. At the Premium Live Event, Bunny faced Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. In what was an entertaining match, the rapper defeated Damian to the delight of the massive crowd in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny was responsible for the return of major WWE Superstar

At WWE Fastlane 2023, Carlito made his full-time return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, before that, the former Intercontinental Champion had made an appearance at Backlash 2023, where he returned to help the Latino World Order against an attack from The Judgment Day.

Recently, during an appearance on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast, Carlito discussed who influenced his return at Backlash 2023. On the podcast, Carlito revealed it was Bad Bunny's idea. While the wrestler added it could also have been Triple H, he believes it was Bunny who orchestrated the idea.

Carlito said:

"That's all Bad Bunny. He's a fan. Puerto Rican, he's a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense."

You can check out Carlito's return at Backlash in the video below:

If Bad Bunny was the sole mind behind Carlito's return at Backlash, it paid dividends since the latter received a huge pop when he appeared at the premium live event. It was this pop that led to the Stamford-based promotion signing him full-time. Given that the Latino World Order is doing well on SmackDown, it also won't be a surprise to see Bunny make his return soon.

