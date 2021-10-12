Has Becky Lynch been miscast in her return?

When Becky Lynch departed WWE to have her child, she was at the height of her stellar career.

Arguably the most popular woman in all of professional wrestling at one point, she had to make the announcement that her personal commitments (as it should be) outweighed her status as a WWE Superstar.

When Lynch made her announcement, the WWE Universe was disappointed that she may have to leave for awhile, but obviously understood the circumstances.

After all, a 'baby bump' is more important than bumps in the ring. Like many other female performers, she knew that she could not possibly continue having tremendous matches while entering her next trimester.

After a long layoff, Becky Lynch returned triumphantly to defeat Bianca Belair in shocking fashion at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch's return to the heel role was definitely unexpected, considering how much she was admired by her fans.

Her quick win over up-and-coming Bianca Belair even angered some people, as they were rooting for the upstart prospect to rise to her appropriate place at the top of the women's division in WWE.

While Lynch has always been respected by the audience for her aggression and audacity, it seems like her comeback has been met by criticism from many of the crowds that have cheered her on in the past.

The people don't want to boo Becky Lynch. She's the cult hero that fans have latched on to. So, in many ways, her heel turn has been a bust. Not by any fault of her own, but because the WWE Universe refuses to accept her as the 'bad guy'.

When The Man came back around, it should have been a crowning achievement for WWE. She is one of the promotion's most decorated stars, and it seems like the role of a villain is not something that the people are willing to accept.

At one time, Lynch was one of the brightest stars in the industry. She was headlining WrestleMania and making history. A case could be made that she changed the game forever.

Now, she seems to have lost her luster. Whether it be because of her long time away from the game, or the fact that WWE has clearly mis-handled her return, she is NOT the star that she once was.

The Man is clearly one of the wrestling industry's most valuable entertainers. However, she has been mis-cast since her comeback. It's time for WWE to right that wrong... and give us back the Becky Lynch that we all know and love.

