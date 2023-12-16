Has CM Punk undertaken an administrative role in WWE? What we know so far

CM Punk’s return to WWE after nine years has been a massive success thus far. While Punk’s return broke several records concerning social media and merchandise sales, it also opened up several possibilities in the Stamford-based promotion.

After returning, Punk made appearances on all three brands before committing his future to RAW. However, the 43-year-old has still been spotted backstage on NXT, where he has been reportedly helping and giving feedback to the younger wrestlers. This has led to questions on whether The Best in the World has taken an administrative role in WWE.

The answer to this question as of now would be no. There have been no reports indicating that CM Punk has taken an administrative role in the Stamford-based promotion. The possibility of it happening right now is unlikely, as well. However, it's good to see Punk spend time with talent that can be WWE’s future in the coming years.

As far as his wrestling career is concerned, Punk recently declared himself for the Royal Rumble. On the latest edition of RAW, he shared the ring with Seth Rollins, and after listening to what the champion had to say, the 43-year-old declared himself for the 30-man match.

WWE veteran makes a bold statement about CM Punk's return

Getting CM Punk back in WWE may have been one of WWE's best business decisions in recent memory. While Punk's arrival raised a few eyebrows, overall, it's been a win-win situation for both parties. Recently, a wrestling veteran spoke very positively of the Best in the World’s return to WWE.

The veteran in question is Eric Bischoff. In a video he shared on Twitter, Bischoff mentioned why he believed Punk's return was positive for the company. The former WWE employee mentioned that Punk's return is one of the most financially successful acquisitions in pro wrestling history. Bischoff said:

"I am gonna on record right now in saying that CM Punk and the acquisition of CM Punk by WWE might be one of the most financially successful acquisitions in the history of professional wrestling.”

Eric Bischoff’s assessment of Punk's return could prove accurate in time. While it's it's only been a short couple of weeks since his comeback, once Punk makes his in-ring return on television, the promotion can expect even more success. It will be interesting to see how the 43-year-old does in his second run with WWE.

