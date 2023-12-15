68-year-old veteran makes a bold statement about CM Punk's WWE return

Hall of Famer has recently commented on CM Punk's massive return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

The Straight Edge Superstar walked out of the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and after almost ten tears, he made his huge comeback in his hometown, Chicago.

The 45-year-old has already apologized to the WWE Universe for leaving the company a decade ago and then signed with the Monday Night RAW brand. Superstars such as Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre have expressed their desire to meet The Best in the World inside the squared circle.

With Punk announcing his spot for the 2024 Royal Rumble ahead of the road to headlining WrestleMania 40, things have taken a wild turn.

The former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff shared a video on Twitter and spoke about The Second City Saint's comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 68-year-old veteran went on record to mention that the Stamford-based company acquiring Punk is one of the most successful financial decisions in pro wrestling history.

"I am gonna on record right now in saying that CM Punk and the acquisition of CM Punk by WWE might be one of the most financially successful acquisitions in the history of professional wrestling," Bischoff said.

Grayson Waller wants to test himself against CM Punk in WWE

Last week on SmackDown, the 45-year-old star interacted with Grayson Waller behind the scenes. The 33-year-old star closely watched Punk's promo on NXT and the blue brand show while sitting in the Gorilla position.

During a conversation with Justin LaBar of the Busted Open Radio, Waller stated that he would prefer to learn from CM Punk from afar rather than ask him for advice backstage like other talents.

The Aussie Icon also added that he wants to test his skills against The Voice of the Voiceless in the ring and even on a microphone.

"I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy's one of the best of all time (...) So I appreciate what you've done for the business, but I'm not here to be your fanboy, I'm here to be a competitor," he said.

It remains to be seen who would be the first WWE Superstar to lock horns with Punk on TV following his return after almost a decade.

