Has Cody Rhodes continued his friendship with Randy Orton after WWE return?

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania this year found the top spot in the hearts of the WWE Universe. He has defeated Seth Rollins multiple times since his comeback. Rhodes has good connections with the company and its superstars, but one name stands out from the rest - Randy Orton.

Both superstars have been tasked with carrying the legacy of their royal wrestling families. Hence, WWE found it apt to name their former stable based on their motives. The Legacy, formed in 2008, gave a massive impetus to its members. It became the cornerstone for Randy Orton's rise as a fearsome performer while giving Cody Rhodes much-needed wrestling experience.

During that time, fans believed the bond Orton and Rhodes shared stemmed from the storyline. However, the friendship was real, and it was reflected in their antics. Both superstars pulled hilarious pranks on each other backstage. At one point, Randy stole The American Nightmare's clothes, much to the amusement of other people.

Cody Rhodes joined AEW in 2019 and rose to stardom in Tony Khan's promotion. His run later proved vital for Rhodes' heroic return to WWE. While fans celebrated his arrival, many wondered if Rhodes still acknowledged Orton as his friend.

Fortunately, the answer is yes. Even after not sharing the same locker room for several years, both superstars respect each other. News of more backstage pranks has ceased, probably because both are now tenured veterans.

The former Legacy members even shared a heart-touching moment after defeating The Usos, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, in an eight-man tag team match on WWE RAW. Matt Riddle and Ezekiel (Elias) were their partners.

Randy Orton believes Cody Rhodes was a 'babysitter' to him in WWE

Rhodes credited his friend for acting as a mentor and allowing him to express himself in the ring. However. Randy Orton also learned a few things from The American Nightmare while they were paired in The Legacy.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Orton disclosed how Rhodes helped him in his wrestling journey.

“Cody, he was young, but I was still young when he came up, and I was still kind of in a period of time where I needed a babysitter,” said Randy. “Cody, probably, is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him, I might not be here right now. Like, he was my babysitter after the show.” (H/T Clutchpoints)

Cody Rhodes' return sparked hope among fans as they considered him a legit threat to Roman Reigns' title reign. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury before Hell in a Cell 2022. Meanwhile, The Viper has also been sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes