Has Damage CTRL officially got new members? Analyzing SmackDown segment

The Damage CTRL's situation on SmackDown is an extremely interesting one. While Bayley, who officially founded the faction, is no longer a part, it seems IYO SKY, who was once mentored by The Role Model, has now taken over the reign. A glimpse of the same was seen on the latest episode of SmackDown.

During the episode, a video package aired in which SKY and The Kabuki Warriors issued a threat to Bayley and Dakota Kai. However, the most interesting part of the segment came towards the end when SKY and The Kabuki Warriors mentioned no one was ready for Damage CTRL.

The entire promo made it seem as if Damage CTRL was an entirely new faction. However, it should be mentioned that no new members entered the faction. The promo hinted at IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane being improved versions of themselves. Somehow, the faction looked like the perfect heel group.

It was also interesting to see that the trio retained the name Damage CTRL, given it was founded by Bayley. While it is possible that the group may look to expand once WrestleMania is over, for now, the Japanese trio will look to be a dominant force. SKY's evolution from disciple to leader has been an interesting transition and one that other female stars on the roster will be wary of.

It is also possible that in the future, the group may disband and move on to better things. Regardless, this video package from SKY and company has only led to excitement, and it will be interesting to see what happens at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling veteran spoke about what WWE must do in the relationship between former Damage CTRL members

When Dakota Kai helped Bayley on SmackDown last week, she received some cheers from fans. However, the majority were not convinced if Kai was really on Bayley's side. This was mainly because of how apprehensive Kai looked while helping Bayley.

The entire segment has led many to believe that Dakota Kai, at some point, will turn her back on Bayley. During a recent episode of Smack Talk, WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about the perfect scenario to book a twist in the relationship between Kai and Bayley.

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

You can check out what Dutch Mantell said about Dakota Kai and Bayley in the video below:

In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see the equation between the two SmackDown Superstars. Until then, Kai and Bayley must be cautious on SmackDown as it seems Damage CTRL is on a mission. The development of this story leading to WrestleMania 40 will be worth watching.

