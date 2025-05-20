Has Finn Balor replaced Liv Morgan with 23-year-old WWE star in The Judgment Day?

After weeks of suffering loss, Finn Balor finally secured a victory on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The Prince teamed up with JD McDongah to clash against AJ Styles and Penta. The match concluded when El Grande Americano attacked the 40-year-old star at the ringside, allowing Balor to pin the masked man.

Besides this, The Judgment Day witnessed a significant development when Finn introduced Roxanne Perez to Dominik Mysterio and others backstage. In recent weeks, fans spotted Balor in a secret conversation with the former NXT Women's Champion. This has already fueled the chances of her joining the RAW faction soon.

After introducing Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, Finn Balor pointed out Dominik Mysterio's intention to add a new member to the group. The former Universal Champion also stated that Balor and Dom have JD and Carlito to aid them in their matches, but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have no female members on their side. This is why Finn Balor has brought Perez in front of The Judgment Day. Although the Prince clarified that Roxanne is not an official member of the villainous faction, this means she is not replacing Liv Morgan at all. However, she will aid The Judgment Day members when needed.

Though it's crucial to note that Dominik was unhappy with Balor's decision, as he believed they should ask Liv Morgan first about Roxanne's involvement. This makes it interesting to see how the Women's Tag Team Champion will react to this decision after her return to the company in the upcoming weeks.

The WWE Universe speculates Finn Balor's decision might lead to a major betrayal in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has decided to incorporate The Prodigy into the villainous faction without the will of Morgan. This not only suggests that Liv will retaliate against this move, but also that Dominik Mysterio might switch sides and replace Liv with Perez as his newest girlfriend on television.

Recently, Dominik posted some digital images of the segment on his official X account. These images captured the moment when Roxanne gifted Dom Dom a present for her arrival in front of Finn Balor.

In the comment section of this post, fans urged Dominik to stay loyal to the Women's Tag Team Champion. Fans on the internet assume that the Intercontinental Champion may slip again and decide to betray Liv Morgan and replace her with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Previously, the Dirty Dom was associated with Rhea Ripley. However, after Liv started showing her interest in Mysterio, he decided to betray The Eradicator and replace her with Morgan.

A similar scenario could unfold this time when the IC Champion might stand against the 30-year-old star and join sides with Perez.

