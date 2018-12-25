Opinion: Has Finn Bálor's massive push been confirmed by the WWE themselves?

Snehil Kesarwani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 505 // 25 Dec 2018, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Bálor apparently set for a massive push in the near future, according to reports

It seems a long time ago when the former 'face of NXT' had a blistering start to his mainstream WWE career as he became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion at Summerslam 2016 defeating Seth Rollins. However, his reign was cut short due to an unfortunate injury while wrestling the aforesaid match. Thereby, he was forced to vacate the title after a mere 22 hours of winning it.

Bálor made a comeback to the squared circle in April 2017 with much fanfare. However, owing to WWE's apparent lack of trust and the inconsistent booking decisions, Bálor has not managed to muster any real momentum.

His feuds with the likes of Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley have been lackluster to say the least, and whilst he has always been promoted as a valiant fighter and has given good quality matches on a consistent basis, he has never been pushed as a 'main-event' star.

Rumors are rife at the moment regarding Finn Bálor set for a massive push in the near future, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. At the moment, Bálor is involved in a 3-way feud with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. On the 24th December episode of Monday Night Raw, the three individuals squared off in a triple threat match. It is worth noting that the stage seemed set for a push for Drew McIntyre, who has impressed the fans and critics alike for his work in the ring in the past 18 months.

However, in an apparent confirmation by the WWE of the rumors mentioned above, Finn Bálor emerged victorious in this hard-fought triple threat bout. Throughout the match, the color commentators went out of their way to promote Bálor's tenacity and spirit against all odds.

Few minute details about the match gave further strength to the argument that WWE are all-in for a push to the founder of the Bullet Club. Firstly, Bálor won the match clean and without any outside interference or shenanigans.

Secondly, during the match, when Bálor missed his finisher Coup de Grâce on McIntyre, Ziggler successfully hit Bálor with his finisher 'Zig Zag'. However, Bálor managed to kick out of the finisher and the commentators also almost 'no-sold' the move with a lukewarm reaction.

Thirdly, right before the conclusion of the match, Bálor was successfully able to hit his finishing move Coup De Grâce on both of his opponents, thus stamping his complete authority over the the entire feud.

Advertisement

Finn Bálor and The Bálor Club

In the absence of Roman Reigns, Monday Night Raw is in a desperate need of a babyface who is widely supported by the masses. Finn Bálor, with his unexceptionable wrestling skills and connect with the WWE Universe, is the perfect candidate to fill that spot. This push has been long overdue and it would be interesting to see how WWE creative team plans to pitch him as a 'main-event' star ahead of Wrestlemania 35. Perhaps, a Royal Rumble win, maybe?

Advertisement