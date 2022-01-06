One standout performer on the AEW roster is the new inaugural AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill.

Cargill first signed for All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and debuted on the November 20 episode of Dynamite that same year. It was confirmed the day after her appearance that she had signed a multi-year deal.

Since then, Cargill has been on an upward trajectory and hasn't lost in singles competition since her debut. She has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Santana Garrett and Red Velvet.

She picked up the biggest win of her AEW career so far on the January 5, 2022 episode of Dynamite. There, she defeated Ruby Soho to win the newly-created AEW TBS Championship.

So has Jade Cargill been part of WWE tryouts before joining AEW?

Cargill had a tryout with WWE in April 2019, but ultimately rejected the opportunity to sign permanently with Vince McMahon's company. It was initially reported that WWE passed on signing her, but she has since revealed she turned them down before joining All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview on Wrestling With The Week, Jade Cargill discussed her interest in wrestling and turning down WWE:

"Watching Chyna really put a lot of confidence in myself because when she walked on the stage, she had a presence about herself that was so assured. And I was bigger than all the guys, muscular, and she was very muscular and very fit. And she looked damn good. It was undeniable. Her talent was undeniable, her look was undeniable. That’s what drew me in. I came in maybe around the Attitude Era. I came from more of a football background. My mother and father loved football and I was the one, my brother and I loved wrestling growing up. Got away from it and then the opportunity came up with Mark Henry. He set me up with a (WWE) tryout. It went well, I was asked to come, turned it down, and here I am in AEW." (h/t 411 Mania)

What did Jade Cargill do before professional wrestling?

Before professional wrestling, Jade Cargill played basketball at Jacksonville University, where she studied social science. Eventually, it led to Cargill being named to the Atlantic Suns Pre-Season First Team.

Also Read Article Continues below

The AEW star first got her taste for basketball during her high school days at Vero Beach High School, and was named Team MVP and conference “Player of the Year.”

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy with Jade Cargill as AEW TBS Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far