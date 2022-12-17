Has John Cena ever defeated Roman Reigns in WWE?

John Cena gave an early Christmas Gift to the WWE Universe on the latest edition of SmackDown. The 16-time world champion revealed he will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the December 30th edition of SmackDown.

Cena and Reigns are the biggest superstars of their respective decades. While both superstars have come face-to-face, the records are something Cena would not like to see.

The Undisputed Universal Champion has a 100% record against the Cenation leader in one-on-one action. Both superstars first clashed at No Mercy 2017 with Roman Reigns picking up the win.

In 2021, John Cena returned to WWE and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at that year's SummerSlam. The 16-time World Champion put on a brilliant performance, however, he got smashed by the Tribal Chief in that match.

His partner for the night, Kevin Owens, doesn't have a very impressive record too, when it comes to facing the Tribal Chief. During the ThunderDome era, Kevin Owens was in a rivalry with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. On countless occasions, Owens always came up short.

John Cena's return news spikes up ticket sales for WWE SmackDown on 30th December

Last week on WWE SmackDown, it was announced that John Cena would return for the final SmackDown of the year. This will be his first appearance in five months since his 20th-anniversary celebration on Monday Night RAW.

Cena is not a full-time superstar in WWE anymore, however, he can move some needles. Since the announcement of Cena's return, ticket sales have spiked up. According to WrestleTix, the 30th December edition of SmackDown is nearly sold out two weeks in advance.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Fri • Dec 30 • 7:45 PM

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL



Available Tickets => 1,650

Current Setup/Capacity => 11,013

Tickets Distributed => 9,363



1,889 tickets moved since John Cena was announced.

9,363 tickets have been sold in a stadium that can hold 11,013 people. 1,889 tickets have been sold since the announcement of John Cena's appearance. There are only 1,650 tickets left and a full house is expected.

While many fans thought his return to this week's SmackDown would be used to start a WrestleMania feud, there is currently no news on Cena's WrestleMania status. He is scheduled to start shooting for his next movie with Hollywood actor Zac Efron.

