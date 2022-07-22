Maryse has captivated the WWE Universe with her French accent and character ever since she was introduced as a participant in the 2006 Divas Search Contest.

The hunt for the company's next ''diva'' was hosted by her real-life husband, The Miz. The couple later revealed that the talent search was the origin of their relationship. In 2007, Maryse signed with Ohio Valley Wrestling to commence training to become a WWE Superstar. The pair star in their own reality show, 'Miz and Mrs.', which premiered in 2018 and gives fans a glimpse into their daily lives.

Has Maryse really retired from wrestling?

The answer is no, she still competes sporadically. The former Divas Champion returned to WWE for the second time in 2016, five years after her prior stint with the company. Since then, she has mostly taken on the role of manager and worked as a part timer in the company.

In November last year, Maryse made a televised appearance supporting The Miz in his feud against Edge. Over the next few months, the feud escalated into a mixed tag team match at this year's Royal Rumble where The It Couple lost to Edge and Beth Phoenix.

In December 2008, Maryse defeated Michelle McCool to begin her first reign as Divas Champion. She had many memorable feuds with the likes of Mickie James, Kelly Kelly and Gail Kim during her time as a full-time competitor.

Maryse to possibly continue as a part-timer

Last month before the Money in the Bank premium live event, The Miz hinted at Maryse possibly competing in the women's MITB ladder match.

The two-time Divas Champion has made sporadic appearances on WWE television alongside her husband. In a recent interview on KOIN 6, Maryse highlighted that she was unsure about her future in the ring due to her altered priorities keeping her children and family at the top of the list.

Maryse last competed as a singles competitor in 2010 when she failed to capture the Divas Championship for a third time in a fatal four-way match featuring Eve Torres, Alicia Fox and Gail Kim. Given the recent talks of a possible in-ring return, fans may get to witness her in another iconic feud.

