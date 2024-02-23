Has multi-time champion officially retired from in-ring competition? Future WWE roles explored

In recent times, WWE has witnessed the debuts and returns of several superstars. While someone like Jade Cargill made her debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, the Stamford-based promotion saw the returns of CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Andrade in the last few months.

However, while the promotion continues to witness debuts and returns, they have also lost out on several superstars. While some superstars were let go by WWE, others suffered injuries that have kept them out of action. One superstar who belongs to the latter category is Robert Roode.

Since 25th June 2022, Roode has been away from the Stamford-based promotion due to surgeries on his neck. While Roode did have a successful surgery and returned to the promotion as a producer, he hasn't returned to in-ring competition yet. This has led to many wondering whether he will ever return as a wrestler.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview, Robert Roode revealed that while he has been cleared to return, he is happy being a producer. This means that, at least for now, the WWE Universe won't be seeing him back in the ring. It will be interesting to see how Roode continues to grow in the promotion.

Robert Roode speaks about the possibility of having his one last match in WWE

Before his injury, Robert Roode had a decent run in WWE. Even when one examines his overall career, Roode has experienced plenty of success in professional wrestling. This is a major reason why many want to see him have a proper farewell match.

During the same interview as above, the 47-year-old spoke about the possibility of having a final match in WWE. The former United States Champion said that everyone would like to have one last match. However, he also added that sometimes it's not possible since the wheels fall off, and that's the nature of the sport. Roode said:

"I think everybody would like to have one last match, right? But sometimes you just when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off. It's just that's the nature of the beast in this sport."

Check out Robert Roode's recent interview by clicking the link in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Not seeing Robert Roode wrestle again will indeed be a sad development for many. However, given the nature of wrestling, wrestlers need to take care of their health first.