5-time WWE champion who last wrestled nearly two years ago talks about the possibility of one final match

There are times when WWE Superstars have hung up their boots due to injuries and never got a chance to have the final match of their dreams. Recently, a former five-time champion spoke about the possibility of one final match.

In 2022, Robert Roode was an integral part of the main roster after he and Dolph Ziggler were working with new talents across brands. The duo even won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, the former NXT and United States Champion suffered an injury and hasn't competed for the company since June 2022.

However, the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion's last match was at a live event, and he never received a final send-off before he got injured. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Roode spoke about the possibility of one final match after he revealed that he's been given the green light to perform in the squared circle.

"I think everybody would like to have one last match, right? But sometimes you just when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off. It's just that's the nature of the beast in this sport."

He also added that he's good to go, but given his current age and role in the promotion, he might not consider a full-time run.

Robert Roode on becoming a producer for WWE

In 2016, Bobby Roode made his way to NXT, WWE's developmental brand, and became 'The Glorious' Robert Roode. The veteran had a stellar run on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership before heading to the main roster.

Robert Roode became quite successful under Vince McMahon's creative leadership before the unfortunate injury. Speaking in the same interview, Roode spoke about his new role as a producer for WWE.

"I mean, it's like I said, that was kind of like the game plan. When I came to WWE, I had my conversation with Triple H, before coming to NXT. And at that time, I was almost 40. So I remember him, I was on a three-way call with him and Matt Bloom and I remember him asking me, like, what do you want to do? Do you want to be a coach? And I'm like, Well, maybe one day, like, that's my goal, but I feel like I have a lot left in the tank."

Roode also added that he's grateful for his career at WWE.

"And yeah, he gave me that opportunity, which I'm super grateful for and here I am today. I had a pretty good run in NXT and then had a pretty good run on the main roster. And it is what it is. Like I said, when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off."

Roode's last match was at a WWE live event against Omos. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to in-ring competition.

