Has R-Truth found a new alliance on WWE RAW? Analyzing his words 

On Monday Night RAW, R-Truth has been going through a strange time. The 52-year-old began 2023 with an attempt to join The Judgment Day. While he beat JD McDonagh to earn a place in the faction, he was never really accepted by the members, and it always seemed like a forced relationship.

Recently, whatever was left between R-Truth and The Judgment Day ended after the faction launched a vicious attack on the former 24/7 Champion. While Truth is currently on his own, there is a huge possibility that he has found a new alliance on Monday Night RAW.

The new alliance Truth has found on RAW is between him and DIY. When the former was attacked by The Judgment Day last week, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa saved him. Since then, the 52-year-old has constantly been thanking DIY. However, an allinace has not been made official yet.

While R-Truth has mistaken DIY for the iconic faction DX, he seems indebted to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa by his words. Hence, there is a massive possibility that Truth could soon officially announce his alliance with DIY.

R-Truth recently spoke about what would happen if he won the world championship

Since returning to WWE programming after battling an injury in 2023, R-Truth has experienced unparalleled popularity. The Stamford-based promotion is also doing well to use Truth to the best of his abilities. Some of the 52-year-old's segments have done so well that many fans on social media say they wish to see him win a world championship.

Recently, Truth spoke about what would happen if he won a world title in WWE. During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, he revealed that he desired to win a world championship.

"I still want to win the World Title. I still think the roof would come unglued."

You can check out Truth's 24/7 Championship wins in the video below:

Despite having a long career in WWE, Truth has never been able to win a world championship. However, he has won other titles like the United States, Hardcore, Tag Team, and 24/7 Championships.