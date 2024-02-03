Returning WWE star claims "the roof would come unglued" if he won the World Title

A returning WWE Superstar believes that fans would lose their minds if he were to win a major title in the company.

The Judgment Day has become very powerful on WWE RAW and the group is draped in gold. Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest currently hold the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank match last July and still has not cashed in for a title opportunity.

R-Truth returned to the company after being out of action for over a year with a torn quad. The veteran returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2023 and somehow believes that he has been part of The Judgment Day faction this entire time. Damian Priest sent R-Truth flying over the top rope this past Saturday night in the Men's Royal Rumble.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, R-Truth revealed that he wants to win a major title in WWE. The 52-year-old has won the 24/7 Championship countless times but has never been a World Champion.

"I still want to win the World Title. I still think the roof would come unglued," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star R-Truth sends a message to his childhood hero

Despite being older than John Cena, R-Truth has claimed that he looked up to The Cenation leader as a child.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion delivered a message to his childhood hero, John Cena. The veteran noted that he's still not giving up and is hopeful that he is making Cena proud.

"John, I wanna say, 'Hey man, still love you man! Still not giving up. I hope you're proud of me. I came back from my injury, and I had a match against this guy named JD. He had big hair. I had a match against him, it was to be in a group. And now I'm in The Judgment Day. I hope you're proud of me, man. I hope I'm making you proud. And hey John, you can't see me!"' [From 4:39 onwards]

R-Truth has captivated the WWE Universe since his return and has dethroned CM Punk as the top merchandise seller in the company. It will be interesting to see if the 52-year-old ever gets the chance to win a major title.

