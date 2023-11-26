Why was R-Truth absent from WWE television for the past year? What you probably forgot about the multi-time champion

R-Truth made a surprise return to WWE television tonight at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former 24/7 Champion showed up during a backstage segment featuring Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and Alpha Academy (Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa).

For those unaware, Truth had been absent from WWE television due to the quad injury he suffered during his match on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT. The most decorated WWE 24/7 Champion underwent surgery and successfully made a recovery.

It is worth mentioning that R-Truth suffered his injury during his match against Grayson Waller on NXT. The 51-year-old star attempted a suicide dive to the outside but ended up tearing his quad in the process, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Ringside News had reported in September 2023 that the veteran was waiting for a green signal from the creative to return to the squared circle. It appears Truth will be involved in a storyline with Alpha Academy based on his interaction with the faction today.

What happened after R-Truth appeared at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 featured a segment between Alpha Academy and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Otis was seen eating chips while watching the Premium Live Event.

Pretty Deadly arrived, and the duo engaged in a verbal confrontation with Otis over the correct pronunciation of the snack, which soon dropped to the floor. As Kit Wilson tried to pick them up, he was met with a familiar face in R-Truth.

Expand Tweet

The veteran asked the teams to calm down and told Akira Tozawa to do the “Scuffle Shuffle” as the cameras panned out. Fans can check out the live results of Survivor Series: WarGames here.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here