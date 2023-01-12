WWE Royal Rumble is just two weeks away, and fans are anticipating Randy Orton's return. The multi-time champion has been dealing with a severe spine injury since last year. Although 'Road to WrestleMania' is up in the air, the latest news on his injury is positive.

The Viper seems to have undergone successful surgery to get his injury mended. He was in good spirits, accompanied by his wife, Kim Orton, during his time in a Birmingham hospital. Not planning to retire anytime soon, Randy could recover just in time for the signature Royal Rumble Match.

Randy is loaded with experience in over-the-top-rope bouts. He made his debut in the multi-man showdown at WWE Royal Rumble 2004 in the No.2 spot, lasting 33 minutes, until being eliminated at no.17. In 2005, he headlined the event as the WWE Champion and fought Triple H.

Orton came close to winning the 2006 edition but got kicked out by the eventual winner Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 dethroned Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22, after which the latter developed an obsession with The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

But has Randy Orton ever won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match? The answer is yes. He has won the match twice in his career. The first win came in 2009 after he donned his Legend Killer persona and became a menace for the roster alongside his Legacy buddies. He eliminated Triple H at the climax.

Orton's next victory at the WWE Royal Rumble came in 2017 when he eliminated Roman Reigns in the end and grabbed a spot at the WrestleMania main event. However, he relinquished his title shot and pledged his full devotion to then-WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. It turned out to be a facade characteristic of The Viper.

At WrestleMania 33, Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Championship for the ninth time. It wasn't his last world championship victory, though. A 14-time world champion, could Orton parallel Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 wins? Winning the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be a headstart.

How Randy Orton's return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 could be capitalised on?

A Roman Reigns versus Randy Orton showdown at WrestleMania this year could be a huge selling point for the company. Logically, the challenger will be the favorite to win the WWE World Titles after winning the Rumble.

However, Cody Rhodes is also preparing for his return to the wrestling ring. Either the company could organize a triple-threat match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All or plan two individual challengers for Reigns for both nights. The idea of splitting the unified RAW and SmackDown is a heavy fan demand.

Is WWE ready for a new poster boy after almost years? Only time will tell.

