Has The Rock officially joined The Bloodline? Exploring potential clues

WWE seems to have dropped a major tease regarding The Rock’s alliance with The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight. At the show, Paul Heyman told Triple H that he will accompany Roman Reigns and The People's Champion to the blue brand next Friday.

It is worth noting that both men were seen leaving the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas together with Heyman after the chaotic WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event last night. Also, The Bloodline (Anoa'i) family tree showed Rocky as High Chief.

WWE appears to blend kayfabe with reality by acknowledging The Rock as perhaps the most popular and influential member of the famous Samoan family. That said, there’s no official confirmation on whether he has joined The Bloodline as its newest member. So, we can say that he is not an official member of the stable yet.

The 51-year-old superstar continues to actively endorse his heritage, whether making films or appearing unannounced on WWE television. He was the one (and not Roman Reigns) who confronted Cody Rhodes after the American Nightmare called out the Anoa'i family elders at the press event.

The Rock and The Bloodline could jump Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

The Rock delivered a taste to Cody Rhodes of what’s to come when he slapped him across the face at the WrestleMania XL press conference, prompting a furious Seth Rollins to confront him and Roman Reigns with some expletives.

Rock also warned Triple H while making his way out of the arena. Tensions between WWE’s Chief Content Officer and the top TKO Executive are expected to continue when Rocky, Reigns, and Heyman come to SmackDown next week.

It is possible The Bloodline could assault Cody Rhodes on Dwayne Johnson's orders to send a massive warning to Triple H and the American Nightmare himself. Fans might have to wait till SmackDown next week to find out.

