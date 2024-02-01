Has Triple H dropped the ball with fan favorite 3-time WWE champion? Recent booking decisions explored

The rise of Triple H's regime in WWE has been marked as a game-changer in the eyes of many fans. The King of the Kings currently holds the position of Chief Content Officer in the company. The first month of 2024 has already seen some major wonders, with Andrade making his WWE comeback and also the in-ring debut of Jade Cargill at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

However, the recent booking of Ricochet led many fans to believe that the Game might have dropped the ball on the former champion. Over the past few months, the 35-year-old star hasn't been involved in any proper storylines or feuds on Monday Night RAW. Instead, he's been primarily involved in random matches or short rivalries on the red brand.

Additionally, despite entering at number 28 in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, Ricochet failed to create any sort of impact. It may have been better to let the high-flying star enter earlier in the match so he could find a moment to create a memorable spot.

As of writing, there are also no reports about Ricochet's plans for this year's road to WrestleMania, which generates more concern among fans regarding the future of the former US Champion.

Currently, Ricochet is a three-time champion in the company, which includes the Intercontinental, NXT North American, and United States Championships. It will be intriguing to watch what will happen in the upcoming months and how Triple H will book Ricochet ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Is Triple H planning to bring a top free agent to WWE?

Since claiming the position of CCO, Triple H has produced some dazzling debuts and returns in WWE with the likes of CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and more. The next big star on the minds of many fans is NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada.

For those who might not know, The Rainmaker is currently one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling world. The latest reports indicate that Okada has been in talks with both WWE and AEW.

This leads to the potential assumption that The Cerebral Assassin might make another game-changing move by bringing The Rainmaker to WWE. Ultimately, it remains to be seen which stage Okada will choose.

