Has Triple H given up on 31-year-old WWE Superstar? Analyzing the situation

Triple H was creatively knighted by the TKO Group Holdings' officials just days after WWE officially merged with UFC. The Game has so far done a solid job of retaining fan attention in the product. He has also started giving coherent storylines to the underutilized roster.

With that said, there is still some criticism about The Game not utilizing some stars on the roster. A section of fans believe that the WWE’s Chief Content Officer has given up on a 31-year-old WWE Superstar. The person in question is none other than Jade Cargill.

According to reports, WWE has huge plans for the former AEW TBS Champion. The Game has booked Jade as a star since day one. She has appeared on every WWE programming, from televised shows to premium live events.

WWE is clearly taking its time with Jade as far as her in-ring debut is concerned. There are rumors that she could be one of the participants in the potential Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023.

At the time of the writing, WWE has not confirmed if this year’s Survivor Series will have a Women’s WarGames Match. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have the updated card of the November 25 premium live event as soon as it gets official.

What happened after Triple H introduced Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

Triple H was the first WWE official to welcome Jade Cargill on-screen. The Game received the 31-year-old star in the parking lot of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for WWE Fastlane 2023. This was Jade’s first on-screen WWE appearance.

Hunter also brought Jade to SmackDown on the October 13, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The pair bumped into Charlotte Flair, who was leaving after her conversation with General Manager Nick Aldis.

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill will join Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi against Damage CTRL at Survivor Series 2023.

