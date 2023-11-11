Will Bianca Belair turn to 31-year-old star to join her team at Survivor Series 2023? Piecing together the clues

Asuka betrayed Bianca Belair in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow attacked The EST and Charlotte Flair during the six-woman tag team main event on SmackDown tonight. Asuka turned heel and joined Damage CTRL.

The angle can lead to a traditional women’s elimination tag team match at the November 25 Premium Live Event. The only caveat is that Belair and Charlotte are two team members short against Damage CTRL.

Even if Shotzi joins the team, that’ll make three against four. The EST could contact Jade Cargill to join her team at Survivor Series 2023. The 31-year-old star has yet to make her in-ring debut in WWE.

Jade Cargill has appeared on all three of WWE’s programming. Her first televised appearance transpired at Fastlane on October 7. She’s interacted with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair will turn to Jade Cargill to join her team at Survivor Series.

Where will Survivor Series 2023 take place?

Survivor Series 2023 will go down at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The arena previously hosted the event in 1989 and 2019. The 1989 event was main evented by The Ultimate Warriors (The Ultimate Warrior, Jim Neidhart, and The Rockers) against The Heenan Family (Bobby Heenan, André the Giant, Haku, and Arn Anderson) in a four-on-four elimination match.

The 2019 iteration of the event featured a triple threat non-title main event between then-NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Baszler won the match but forced Bayley to submit to the Kirifuda Clutch. She would be attacked by Lynch post-match.

It remains to be seen if these three women will compete at Survivor Series this year. Fans can check out the card announced for the Premium Live Event here.

