Has Uncle Howdy left The Wyatt Sicks? The truth confirmed following WWE RAW

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks haven't shown up in WWE for weeks, but it has now been revealed that they have moved to SmackDown amid WWE's Transfer Window. Karrion Kross of The Final Testament was the first to reveal the news during a segment with The Miz on RAW.

What the faction will do on SmackDown is unclear, but there had been speculation that Uncle Howdy might have left The Wyatt Sicks. He was nowhere to be found recently, amid The Wyatt Sicks' feud with The Final Testament.

Still, these rumors are untrue, and the group continues to work together, preparing for their debut on the blue brand. A few months ago, The Wyatt Sicks made an impressive start to their stint on RAW, but WWE Creative has limited them to mid-card feuds, and it appears they were not well directed on the red brand.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Thus, a move to SmackDown makes sense for the faction, which could immediately make an impact by targeting The New Bloodline or the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions DIY.

Karrion Kross says his feud with Uncle Howdy is over

Karrion Kross and The Final Testament had a feud with The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy, which abruptly ended last week when Kross told The Miz that The Wyatts had moved to SmackDown.

Even though there was speculation that this segment was part of the storyline, the leader of The Final Testament told WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond on RAW that the rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks was over, and he was the winner.

"Well, I mean, look I'm the only guy to beat Uncle Howdy. I derailed all their momentum. He's gone, I won, they lost. Let's all have an emotional meltdown about it," Karrion Kross said on Monday.

Expand Tweet

The leader of The Final Testament seems to have targeted some of the top superstars, like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn, ahead of the Royal Rumble Match on February 1. He was seen in the background, watching a backstage segment between Rollins and Zayn, hinting at a feud with both RAW superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback