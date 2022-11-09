Has the WWE 24/7 Championship been retired? 

This past Monday on RAW, Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship. She defeated Dana Brooke and took the title for herself, but then did something that threw the entire WWE Universe up for a loop.

Cross went backstage after her match and threw the 24/7 title in the dustbin. This caught everyone off-guard given she had just won it. Fans pondered whether it was something she did in character or if there was something much bigger behind the angle.

The obvious question on everyone's mind is whether or not the company has binned the 24/7 Championship for good. It hasn't featured much since Triple H took over as Head of Creative. If you want to know whether or not the everyday championship is gone or not, read on to find out.

At the time of writing, there is no telling if WWE has retired the 24/7 Championship or not. However, signs point towards it being gone for good due to what Nikki Cross did Monday Night on RAW. That being said, the last time the company had titles thrown in the bin on screen was when they had Cora Jade do so with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the title was not retired.

WWE records concerning the 24/7 Championship

If the 24/7 Championship is well and truly gone for good, it is the end of an (admittedly) short era. The concept of the title was a fun one, and it has yielded many champions since Mick Foley unveiled it on the May 20, 2019, episode of RAW.

The following is a rundown of various 24/7 Championship records and which superstar has them to their name.

Most succcessful 24/7 Champion - R-Truth (53 reigns)

Longest combined reign - R-Truth (425 days)

Longest single reign - Reggie (112 days)

Shortest single reign - Tucker (4 seconds)

First champion - Titus O'Neil

Oldest champion - Pat Patterson (78 years, also made him the oldest titleholder in WWE history)

Youngest champion - Bad Bunny (26 years)

First female champion - Kelly Kelly

Only co-champions - The Revival

First referee to become champion - Shawn Bennett

Nikki Cross was the last champion, winning the title for the 11th time in her career. We hope her dumping of the belt in the bin is not the last we see of it.

