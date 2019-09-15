Has WWE booked themselves into a corner with the Seth Rollins-Braun Strowman Storyline?

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 236 // 15 Sep 2019, 19:01 IST

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

This Sunday at Clash of Champions, Braun Strowman will be challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. The Monster Among Men laid out the challenge to The Beastslayer in a backstage segment a few weeks ago after the duo defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Rollins and Strowman would be pulling off double-duty at the event as they also have to defend their tag titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who won an eight-man Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a shot at the tag titles.

Having two people at odds become tag team champions and using it to create tension between them has been one of Paul Heyman's favorite tropes over the years. He did it in ECW and also in SmackDown when he was at the helm of the brand's Creative. But, it will be the first time in WWE History that the tag champs will be defending their titles and facing off against one another for a world title on the same night.

Rollins is no stranger to pulling off double duty on a single night. He defended the US Title and WWE World Heavyweight Championship against John Cena and Sting at Night of Champions 2015. While the Beastslayer was able to hold on to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his bout against Sting, he lost the United States Championship to John Cena.

The summer of 2019 hasn't been kind to Seth Rollins. Following a spectacular 2018 which saw him rise to the occasion and become one of the top stars on RAW in the absence of Roman Reigns, The Beastslayer hasn't been able to keep the momentum going in 2019. His feud against Baron Corbin didn't go down well with a large part of the WWE Universe.

This was followed by Rollins being paired with his real-life fiancee and RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, which many felt was forced. Although Rollins regained some of his lost mojo with an outstanding performance against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, he once again finds himself in a feud which seems like a no-win situation for the Iowa-native.

Strowman, on the other hand, has lost steam over the past year and a half. WWE has been doing a pretty solid job of re-building The Monster Among Men. His feud against Bobby Lashley despite starting on a lukewarm note ended with a bang. Their match at Extreme Rules was one of the highlights of the night and helped in re-establishing Strowman as the unstoppable force that he was supposed to be.

WWE once again finds itself in a predicament where they have once again booked themselves into a corner. The company can't have Rollins lose the match especially after his win over Lesnar at SummerSlam while on the other hand, a loss to Rollins would be a huge blow to the credibility of Strowman and god knows how they will re-build the monster following this defeat.

The only way this match could end with both the guys coming out of it unscathed is by having a no-finish, which is most likely to enrage the fans in the crowd and create a furore within the IWC. The only way the company can get away with a non-finish in this match is by having The Fiend interfere and take out either Rollins or Strowman or both of them. Either way, we are excited to see how this match pans out.