With every passing week, WWE continues to build towards WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Until now, many feel Triple H and his team have booked a great card for The Show of Shows this year.

The card features matches like Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and a Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. However, just on the basis of these matches, can Triple H's Road to WrestleMania 41 be considered a success?

In this article, we will look at 5 reasons why The Game's Road to WrestleMania might be a failure:

#5. Triple H might not be able to book all WWE mid-card and tag titles to be defended

When WrestleMania became a two-night affair in 2020, there was a lot of excitement among fans as they would get to see more in-ring action. However, one of the biggest criticisms last year was the fact that all titles were not booked to be defended at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This inability to book all titles to be defended left many fans frustrated. Sadly, based on the path WWE is taking towards WrestleMania 41, it seems like this year could be a repeat of last year, and fans may not be able to see all mid-card and tag titles being defended.

#4. Lack of plans for Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks

One of WWE's most hyped factions, The Wyatt Sicks, has been missing in action forever. The reason behind the absence of this faction reportedly has to do with their leader Bo Dallas' undisclosed injury. Sadly, this is also affecting Alexa Bliss.

When Bliss made her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, there was plenty of excitement about what she could do. However, it seems like creative plans for Bliss have also been put on hold, and due to the lack of alternative storyline options, she is also suffering on The Road to WrestleMania.

#3. New Bloodline is nowhere near the WrestleMania 41 card

Before RAW's premiere on Netflix, there was unreal hype around The New Bloodline, and Jacob Fatu in particular. However, this hype has now settled down to a point where members of The New Bloodline find themselves nowhere near the WrestleMania card.

Yes, there is always a chance that a match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu can be booked. However, booking it at this point would only make the match seem rushed and it may not be able to live up to the standards of a WrestleMania rivalry.

#2. The Rock's absence downplays John Cena's heel turn

The biggest reason John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber was The Rock. It was on The Final Boss' command that Cena attacked Cody Rhodes and left him in a pool of blood. So, it's obvious that The People's Champion will be needed around if the heel turn has to look convincing.

But, forget being around, The Rock has not even been referenced in the Cena and Rhodes segment that took place on Monday Night RAW last week. This lack of use of The Rock significantly downplays Cena's heel turn.

#1. The Rock taking over WrestleMania for the 2nd consecutive year

There is no doubt that The Rock is one of the biggest WWE Superstars and has what it takes to fill seats. However, this is something that does not look very nice when Rock, unlike other superstars, barely makes any appearances on The Road to WrestleMania.

Last year as well, The Final Boss did not make too many appearances leading up to WWE WrestleMania and ended up stealing the entire show, playing an influential role in the main events on both nights.

This year as well, he is on course to do the same thing and this is something that indirectly affects more than half of the roster.

